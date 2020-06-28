15,232 COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the coronavirus on June 28.
To date, 15,232 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.
That is 67 more cases than Saturday.
Beshear also announced four more deaths on Sunday.
That brings the total number of deaths in the state to 558.
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections
