Paducah resident arrested after shooting at two officers

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On June 27 at approximately 1:00 a.m. deputies arrived at an address on Ivo Wurth Road for a welfare check on Sharon Caldwell, 59, of Paducah.
While two McCracken County Deputies were standing near the front door, two shots were fired from inside the residence.
The shots went through the front door of the residence, almost striking both deputies.
Deputies were able to take Caldwell into custody without further incident.
It was determined that Caldwell was the only occupant inside the residence when the shots were fired.
Caldwell was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.
