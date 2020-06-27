One man arrested after police chase in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Just before 10:00 p.m. on June 26, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle randomly stopping on US Hwy 45 North in the roadway.
The caller suspected the driver of being intoxicated.
An officer located that vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle after observing the vehicle driving very reckless.
The suspect, Matthew T Shultz, 28, of Mayfield, refused to stop and sped up at times on numerous back roads exceeding 70 miles per hour in some 35 mph speed zones on Sanderson Road and Carter Road.
The vehicle continued onto KY 1276, then onto Carter Road, to Hickory Road, onto KY 945, Meridian Road, KY 849, eventually ending up on KY 339 in the Lowes community.
The suspect began running stop signs and driving on the wrong side of the roadway coming dangerously close to striking other vehicles.
Other deputies started towards the area to assist.
The suspect then entered the Fancy Farm area and turned west onto KY 80.
Near the intersection of Carrico Road, the suspect again almost struck another oncoming vehicle.
At that time, an officer performed a PIT maneuver which forced the vehicle off the roadway into a yard.
The vehicle overturned once and came to rest.
The suspect was immediately taken into custody and appeared to be manifestly under the influence.
Numerous open alcoholic beverages containers were found in the suspect’s vehicle.
The suspect was not injured and was checked by Mayfield-Graves County EMS.
Shultz refused treatment and transport.
The driver also refused to submit to a breath test.
Sheriff deputies learned that the driver had three prior Driving Under the Influence offenses, from Calloway, Graves, and Jefferson Counties in Kentucky.
Shultz was transported and lodged at the Graves County Jail in Mayfield.
He was charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing, DUI 4th Offense aggravated, 8 counts of disregarding stop sign, wanton endangerment 1st, wanton endangerment 1st of police officer and criminal mischief.
Shultz posted a bond of $10,000 - 20 percent on June 27 and bonded out of the Graves County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.