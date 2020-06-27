316 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. June 27, at least 15,167 coronavirus cases have been reported in Kentucky, 316 of which were newly reported Saturday.
“This virus is not going away yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “We see numbers spiking in states all across the country. We need to be vigilant so that doesn’t happen here in Kentucky.”
There has been one new death Saturday, raising the total to 554 Kentuckians.
There have been at least 391,765 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky.
At least 3,730 people have recovered from the virus in the commonwealth.
