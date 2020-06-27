Harrah’s Metropolis announces reopening date

METROLPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Harrah’s Metropolis announced it will reopen at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1 to the general public.
Harrah’s Metropolis will operate at 50 percent occupancy capacity, in accordance with guidelines issued by the State of Illinois.
Slot machine banks will be arranged to allow for social distancing and table games will be offered with reduced capacity.
Certain amenities including Poker will remain closed until further notice.
Harrah’s Metropolis will implement Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s new health and safety protocols.
The enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitation.
All team members will wear company-provided masks.
Guests will also be required to wear face coverings.
The casino will have complimentary masks available for guests at entry.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.