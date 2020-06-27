First Alert: Warm and humid, showers and storms possible

(KFVS) - A weak weather system is moving through the region this morning.
Scattered showers are possible.
We could see some storms in the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee this morning as well.
This system will move out by about mid-day….allowing for sunshine to come out.
Temperatures today will reach the upper 80s.
A few more storms could pop up this afternoon and evening in our region.
Later tonight another weak system will move through and could bring another round of thunderstorms.
Sunday will be a bit hotter due to fewer morning clouds.
Humidity levels will be quite high this weekend, with dew points in the low 70s.
As a note, our area will likely be brushed by some of the infamous Saharan dust this weekend…but the major effects are (as discussed previously) likely to stay to our south and east.
The week ahead will feature seasonably hot and humid conditions, with an almost daily slight chance of thunderstorms.
The hottest weather will likely be early in the week.
Temps and dew points should return to normal later in the week but it will still be quite warm and humid.
