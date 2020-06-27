First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A very warm and humid weekend is on the way, but with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms back in the outlook after several dry days. A weak weather system moving through the region this morning will likely bring clouds and some showers and storms to mainly our southern counties….e.g. the Bootheel, Ky and Tn…with showers less likely farther north. This system will move out by about mid-day….allowing for sunshine to come out. As we heat into the upper 80s a few more storms could pop up this afternoon and evening almost anywhere. Later tonight another weak system may touch off another round of thunderstorms, but this is less certain. Otherwise Sunday will be a bit hotter thanks to fewer morning clouds. Humidity levels will be quite high this weekend, with dew points in the low 70s. As a note, our area will likely be brushed by some of the infamous Saharan dust this weekend…but the major effects are (as discussed previously) likely to stay to our south and east.