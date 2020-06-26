First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

From late Sunday into Monday a ridge of high pressure aloft looks to build right over the Mississippi Valley. This will give us a period of hot and very humid but mostly storm-free conditions. Heat Indices will likely approach 100 Sunday and Monday afternoons in some areas due to heat and dew points in the low to mid 70s. As we get into the rest of the week the ridge will gradually be broken down by weak low pressure aloft…which should bring temps down and rain chances back up. By the end of the week we may actually have a couple of warm but not terribly steamy days as we approach the 4th.