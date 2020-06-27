Downed tree partially blocking KY 1173 just off KY 307 in Carlisle Co.

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County 911 Dispatch reports a downed tree partially blocking a lane of KY 1173 just off KY 307 in Carlisle County.
Motorists can get around the tree.
However, caution is required.
KYTC personnel are en route to remove it.
It should only take a few minutes of work with a chain saw to clear the partially blocked lane.
Winds as reported at Paducah have been running about 20 miles per hour.
Due to brisk winds expected today, motorists should be alert for fallen trees.
