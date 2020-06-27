Community prayer event held Chaffee, Mo.

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite the widespread coronavirus outbreak, one Heartland pastor, Danny Freeland, is trying to spread positivity.
He had an idea to bring all the communities churches together, for a worship event.
It was held at Chaffee Circle Park on June 27 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the goal of the event was to bring churches and people together.
They were praying for our community and society as a whole.
“I’m trying to get all of the churches in this community together. Just for worship and also for prayer, for our communities, the way our society is,” said Freeland.
The event was free of charge and had live music in between gospel messages.
