Cape Girardeau sees an increase of fireworks sales

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While many firework events in the Heartland have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, that isn’t stopping people from having fun on the Fourth of July.
People buying fireworks in the Heartland are looking forward to celebrating the holiday from their own homes with loved ones.
They even say they are buying more this year than previous years simply because public shows aren’t much of an option.
“We’re from St. Louis, so we traveled down here for the day to visit the tents and a lot of the shows are cancelled in St. Louis area. so we figured we could get a nice little show for the kids,” said one shopper.
Firework sales are doing well since many public firework shows are cancelled due to the pandemic.
