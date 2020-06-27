Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center warns of potential community exposure of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department are notifying the public of a potential community exposure from a COVID-19 positive case.
When contact tracing a positive case reported in Cape Girardeau County, it was determined that anyone who went to the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex on the following dates at the specified times may have been exposed:
- • June 23 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- • June 24 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- • June 25 8:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- • June 26 7:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- • June 27, Further exposure may have occurred at the Shawnee Sports Complex on June 23, 5:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.
The health center strongly encourages anyone who was at the Sportsplex during these times to closely monitor themselves for signs and symptoms due to the potential exposure.
They also strongly encourage the use of facemasks or coverings by all those potentially exposed when outside of their home in public and while at work.
Anyone who develops any symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately and contact their primary care physician to determine the need for testing.
The health center is working closely with the Parks and Recreation Department, and feel confident that they are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their patrons.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reminds the public to practice physical distancing and wear a mask.
If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home.
For further information individuals may contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573- 450-9546.
