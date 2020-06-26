Woman charged with attempted murder of a police officer after car chase

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tenn. woman, Hope A. Endsley, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer after a car chase on June 26.
Near the Marshall County line, Sgt. Dale Mason and Captain Jeremy Prince were dispatched to a reckless driver on Interstate 69. A driver reported that a Chevrolet Camaro was driving recklessly headed southbound on Interstate 69.
It was also reported that the driver of the Camero, Endsley, had pointed what appeared to be a handgun out the window at the caller.
Mason was able to locate the car on Instate 69 just north of US 45.
Mason attempted to pull the car over, and Endsley left interstate 69 and turned northbound on US 45.
Endsley refused to stop and speed off.
Mason and Prince chased Endsley.
She continued northbound on US 45, weaving in and out of traffic.
Troopers with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) set up tire deflation devices in front of the Camero on US 45 North, in front of the Kentucky State Police Post 1.
Endsley swerved at two troopers who were near the shoulder of US 45 North.
She then cut across the median and began traveling southbound on US 45.
Just north of the intersection of Hickory Road on US 45, heavy track slowed Endsley to a safe speed where deputies attempted to box her in.
Endsley’s car hit the driver’s side of Captain Prince’s car.
Endsley ran off of the shoulder of US 45 and come back out on Hickory Road.
At that time, KSP took the lead in the pursuit as it continued on Hickory Road until the Camero turned onto Carter Road.
Endsley traveled on Carter Road to Huie Road and then turned northbound on KY 440.
The Camaro then made a quick turn onto KY 945 and proceeded across KY 121 North to New Hope Church Road.
The chase ended after Endsley turned onto Geneva Drive, a dead end road.
She traveled around a house at the end of Geneva Drive and stopped when hitting with a propane tank in the yard.
She was taken into custody without incident.
It was determined that Endsley was under the influence of a controlled substance, after field sobriety testing.
Several drug paraphernalia items and methamphetamine were found in the Camero after a search.
The car, a yellow 2010 Transformer edition Chevrolet Camaro, was determined to be stolen out of Decatur County, Tenn.
Endsley was lodged in the Graves County Jail .
She was charged with:
- Speeding 26 or more over the limit reckless driving
- Fleeing/evading police in the first degree
- attempted murder of a police officer
- four counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree
- receiving stolen property over $10,000
- possession of controlled substance 1st degree – methamphetamine
- drug paraphernalia - possession
- criminal mischief 2nd degree
- operating on a suspended operator’s license
- DUI 1st offense – aggravating circumstance
- giving a peace office false identifying information
Endsley was also charged with being a fugitive from justice on a charge of theft of property over $10,000 and failure to appear on a methamphetamine charge out of Decatur County, Tennessee.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the person who called 911.
Sheriff Jon Hayden, Deputy Zac Smith and Detective Snapper Seaton as well as several KSP Troopers assisted Sgt. Mason and Captain Prince with this pursuit and arrest.
