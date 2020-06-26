What you need to know June 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, June 26.
Humidity is starting to increase in the Heartland.
This morning is starting off muggy in the 60s to low 70s.
Afternoon highs could reach the low 90s in some areas, but most of the Heartland will be in the upper 80s. Feel-like temps will be in the mid-90s.
There is a 20 to 30 percent chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Storms should not be severe.
It doesn’t look like a wash-out, but rain and storm chances increase through the weekend.
Rain and storms are possible every day next week.
Monday and Tuesday are looking to be the most uncomfortable days of the week with heat index values in the upper 90s to triple digits.
- An overnight shooting injures two in Cape Girardeau.
- Illinois enters its next phase in reopening, which includes the expansion of several key business segments, such as health and fitness, movie and theater, museums and zoos, as well as indoor dining at restaurants.
- Hair stylists at the Marion Sports Clip location are in quarantine after health officials discovered recent cases of COVID-19.
- The St. Francois County Health Center announced 38 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at Farmington Correctional Center.
- Officials in Missouri are working on a plan to put students back in the classroom in the fall.
- The White House said it is open to the idea of a second round of stimulus payments.
- In a late night filing, the Trump administration urged the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act.
- Missouri’s health department is giving the only abortion clinic in the state another license.
- Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word Dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks.
- NASCAR officials released a photo of a rope found in the speedway garage stall of driver Bubba Wallace. NASCAR said the photo is of a noose.
