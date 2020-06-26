What you need to know June 26

By Marsha Heller | June 26, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 4:19 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, June 26.

First Alert Weather

Humidity is starting to increase in the Heartland.

This morning is starting off muggy in the 60s to low 70s.

Afternoon highs could reach the low 90s in some areas, but most of the Heartland will be in the upper 80s. Feel-like temps will be in the mid-90s.

There is a 20 to 30 percent chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Storms should not be severe.

It doesn’t look like a wash-out, but rain and storm chances increase through the weekend.

Rain and storms are possible every day next week.

Monday and Tuesday are looking to be the most uncomfortable days of the week with heat index values in the upper 90s to triple digits.

