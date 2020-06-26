Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization recognized as a Main Street affiliate

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization has been recognized as a 2020 Main Street America affiliate.
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization’s performance is annually evaluated by Missouri Main Street Connection, which works in partnership with Main Street America.
The program identifies community programs that create positive change in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach™. This includes preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
Leaders of the National Main Street Center believes their programs will be vital for communities in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Their hard work to advance strong local economies and improve the social and cultural life of their downtowns is truly powerful,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “Especially during these difficult times, these Main Street programs will be crucial to strengthening their economies and ensuring their downtowns remain vibrant in the years to come.”
Main Street America recognized 341 affiliate programs in 2020.
In 2019, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new jobs were created and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.