Untested sexual assault kits from 5 Mo. departments shipped to lab

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Another batch of untested sexual assault kits were gathered from neighboring departments at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, June 25.
In total, 35 kits were shipped from five departments to the lab to be tested.
Kits were gathered from the Festus Police Department, Arnold Police Department, Potosi Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, since the first shipping event at the Springfield Police Department in December 2019, more than 1,000 untested sexual assault kits that were identified in the SAFE Kit Initiative inventory have been shipped to the private lab in Virginia to be tested.
In addition to Thursday’s event, shipping events have also been held in O’Fallon, Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Springfield, Columbia, St. Joseph, Blue Springs and Joplin, as well as the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office.
Schmitt said regional shipping events will continue in the future at his office continues to work to gather and ship backlogged untested sexual assault kits to the lab for testing.
The SAFE Kits Initiative was funded by a grant through the Bureau of Justice Assistance. It was launched by Attorney General Schmitt in January 2019 to inventory all untested sexual assault kits in the backlog, create an electronic tracking system and send those identified kits to a lab for forensic testing and potentially eventual prosecution.
