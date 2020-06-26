Two killed in I-24 car crash

OAK GROVE, Ky. (KFVS) - At 8:00 a.m. on June 26, two men were killed in a three car fatal crash on I-24.
According to KSP troopers, 47-year-old Johnny R. Clark of Joelton, Tenn., was operating a 2018 International box truck eastbound around the 93 mile marker.
65-year-old Jeffrey Clark of Hartford, Ill. was operating a 2016 Western Star tractor-trailer westbound on I-24 around the 93 mile marker.
When 22-year-old Dalton Dodd of Clarksville, Tenn., was operating a 2006 Pontiac G6 westbound on I-24 in the left lane of travel, next to the Western Star tractor-trailer.
For an unknown reason, the box truck crossed the eastbound lanes, crossed the median, traveled through the cable barrier, and entered the westbound.
Dodd’s car entered the westbound, right lane of travel to avoid a collision with the box truck.
Dodd’s car sideswiped the front driver’s side of Western Star tractor-trailer. Dodd’s car continued off the westbound, right shoulder of the roadway, and up an embankment.
The box truck continued across the left, westbound lane of travel, striking the Western Star tractor-trailer in a head-on. Both drivers were in their cars when they caught fire.
Dodd was uninjured.
Johnny Clark and Jeffrey Clark were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Christian County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Brian Graves.
