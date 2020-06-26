MoDOT: Traffic fatalities higher than last year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “Last week I did see a pretty serious accident,” Matt Hopkins said.
Jon Nelson with the Missouri Department of Transportation said riding in a car is probably the most dangerous thing most of us do every day.
“As the roads are emptier, and you know, there’s not as much traffic out there, some people have taken the liberty to travel faster,” Nelson said.
Nelson said people are driving more aggressively and using their cell phones.
“I think they are more distracted; I think they are texting more,” Randy Caldwell said.
The number of traffic crashes was expected to decrease when the stay at home order was put into place, but it’s been the opposite.
“That definitely hasn’t been the case, so far for the year we’re up about 12 percent compared to this same time period last year,” Nelson said.
In southeast Missouri, the percentage is even higher.
“It’s up about 25 to 30 percent in fatalities down in southeast Missouri region,” Nelson said.
Statistics show more people are not buckling their seat belts. Nelson said if they did, there would be about 100 people still living who were killed in crashes.
“It really is critical for all of us to be responsible whether traffic volumes are normal or whether they’re down 20 percent, 30 percent to make sure we slow down, we pay attention all the time and always wear our seat belt,” Nelson said.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has a Buckle Up Phone Down program that encourages every driver and occupant to always wear a seat belt and drivers to put down their cell phones.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.