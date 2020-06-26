Tennessee COVID-19 cases top 39,400; more than 1,400 new cases reported statewide

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - State health officials are reporting over 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 making it Tennessee’s largest single-day increase in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The Tennessee Health Department says there are 39,444 total cases in the state -- 39,149 of those total cases are confirmed and 295 are considered probable.
TDH is also reporting an additional 10 deaths related to COVID-19. That brings the state’s coronavirus death toll to 577 with 25 deaths considered probable as well.
With 2,498 hospitalizations in Tennessee, there have been more than 25,700 people to recover from the virus.
As counties continue to reopen, local health officials are concerned with the hospitalization and positivity rate in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 157 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths.
There are 8,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 178 deaths countywide.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 69.1% have recovered from the virus.
State, county and city officials have been pushing for more COVID-19 testing in the Mid-South. So far there have been 117,724 people tested countywide.
That push for testing has also significantly impacted assisted care facilities serving a vulnerable population.
The health department is investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks/clusters at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
There are several other facilities that were previously under investigation with clusters that have reportedly been resolved. SCHD says clusters are considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without a new case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 18,062 total cases and 240 deaths
- Crittenden -- 660 cases; 10 deaths; 514 recoveries
- Cross -- 84 cases; 1 death; 76 recoveries
- Lee -- 626 cases; 1 death; 283 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 128 cases; 3 deaths; 95 recoveries
- Phillips -- 104 cases; 3 deaths; 47 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 55 cases; 3 deaths; 48 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 801 cases; 3 deaths; 779 recoveries
Mississippi -- 25,066 total cases and 1,022 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 47 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 25 cases
- Coahoma -- 175 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 1,091 cases; 15 deaths
- Lafayette -- 303 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 160 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 221 cases; 5 deaths
- Quitman -- 56 cases
- Tate -- 221 cases; 5 deaths
- Tippah -- 115 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 81 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 39,444 total cases and 577 deaths
- Crockett -- 27 cases; 3 deaths; 18 recoveries
- Dyer -- 184 cases; 79 recoveries
- Fayette -- 233 cases; 2 deaths; 154 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 273 cases; 1 death; 214 recoveries
- Haywood -- 59 cases; 2 deaths; 30 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 87 cases; 2 deaths; 54 recoveries
- McNairy -- 50 cases; 25 recoveries
- Tipton -- 584 cases; 4 deaths; 466 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.