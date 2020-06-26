Temporary testing site at SIUC Recreation Center open through July 5

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A temporary testing site at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Recreation Center is open through Sunday, July 5.
The COVID-19 testing site is in the side parking lot. You can get to it on S. Marion St. via E. Mill St., just follow the signs.
The site will be closed on Sunday, June 28 and Saturday, July 4.
Its open to all Illinois residents. Participants must provide a phone number and current address to ensure they can get their results.
You do not need to be symptomatic or have a known exposure. There is no cost to be tested. Participants should bring their insurance card if they have one, but no one will be turned away for lack of insurance.
The temporary testing site was established by the State of Illinois.
The Jackson County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, June 26.
The total number of cases in the county was 327, including 19 related deaths.
The health department said 292 people have been released from isolation.
