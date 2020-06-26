Study: Southeast Mo. has highest rate of food insecurity in state, made worse by pandemic

“We’ve known for a long time that we serve some of the poorest counties in the state,” said food bank Chief Executive Office Joey Keys. “In fact, seven of the top 10 counties in Missouri for high rates of hunger are in Southeast Missouri Food Bank’s service area. When COVID-19 hit and people began losing jobs, a tough situation became even worse. So, when our rates of hunger are adjusted to take into account the increases in unemployment and economic hardship, they increase by 5 to 10 percent.”