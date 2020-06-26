Slightly Warmer and Muggy Morning

A warmer morning with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s and muggy outside as southerly winds have been bringing in more low level moisture. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this morning and into the afternoon. Increased cloud cover will be south of Cape Girardeau. There will be a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon, not looking to be severe. High temps today will be in the upper 80s and possibly a few areas reaching the low 90s. However, heat index values will be in the mid 90s! It will be slightly breezy with winds gusts between 20-25mph at times.