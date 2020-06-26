Scattered storms possible over the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. It took a little longer than expected to mix out the low clouds and this kept temperatures cooler than expected in most areas. We will continue to see a few clouds this evening and there is a slim chance for a shower overnight. Temperatures this evening will fall slowly thanks to added humidity. Readings will slowly fall into the 70s after sunset.
There is a chance we will see a few storms move into the area over the morning hours Saturday. Scattered storms will likely develop during the afternoon hours. A few storms could produce gusty winds.
More scattered storms will be possible during the first half of your Sunday with partly cloudy and hot conditions in the afternoon. That heat will continue into Monday with a slight chance of afternoon storms and heat indices reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
