Pandemic forces Cape Girardeau annual family event into a drive-thru

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Day at the Park turned into a Day at the Parking Lot, after COVID-19 impacted the annual event held in Cape Girardeau.
In the past, families spent time outside as organizers grilled lunch and had activities for kids.
This year, they still fired up the grill, but families drove through a parking lot and picked up to-go lunches and craft bags instead.
EPIC Prevention, an organization working to prevent youth substance abuse, put on the event.
One woman who helps run the event thought the pandemic would force the event into the fall, but thanks to the help of Heartland agencies, they adjusted plans and made it happen.
“It’s been kind of a weird spring and summer. I’ve got little kids at home and anything that families can do to keep their kids busy, that’s socially distant, is always a good thing. They’ve been out of school for so long,” said Jessica Belanger with EPIC.
Belanger said it’s important to give kids creative outlets during this time and help strengthen the community.
