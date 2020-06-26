21 New Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers graduate from Law Enforcement Academy

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - Twenty-two new troopers have graduated from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy.
The ceremony began at 10 a.m. on June 26, in the Academy gymnasium.
It was streamed via Facebook Live.
The 109th Recruit Class started at the Academy on January 6, 2020.
The training takes 25-weeks, or about six months.
The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on July 13, 2020.
Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra K. Karsten provided the keynote address and Col. Olson addressed the class.
The Honorable Roy L. Richter, Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers.
Dean Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, conferred an associate of applied science degree to 10 of the new troopers.
Cpl. Andrew A. Armstrong, Q/TND, sang the national anthem.
Trooper Jacob J. Smith, 109th Recruit Class chaplain, provided the invocation and benediction.
Four class awards were presented.
The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics.
The person with the highest number of points in each category earns a award.
Trooper Margarito Gallo Mejia accepted the Physical Fitness Award.
Trooper Tanner L. Wallace accepted the Firearms Award and the Academics Award.
Trooper Colin E. Osborne accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.
Congratulations to the graduates
Graduates going to Troop A are:
Jonathan R. Boydston of Kansas City, Mo.
Kevin M. Cox of Peculiar, Mo.
Margarito Gallo Mejia of Vail, Ia.
Colin E. Osborne of Kirksville, Mo.
Tanner L. Wallace of Ozark, Mo.
Thomas J. Whitaker of Joplin, Mo.
Graduates going to Troop B are:
Caleb L. Hirner of New London, Mo.
Kurtis A. Hurley of Center, Mo.
Graduates going to Troop C are:
Mark D. Benson of Park Hills, Mo.
Daniel M. Bochucinski of Plainfield, Ill.
Zachary C. Crumley of Benton, Mo.
Curtis L. Schilling of Jackson, Mo.
Ryan J. Steele of Arcadia, Mo.
Graduates going to Troop E are:
David L. Brawley of Whitewater, Mo.
Joshua J. Schuenemeyer of Jackson, Mo.
Graduates going to Troop G are:
Kage W. Etherton of Aurora, Mo.
Jacob J. Smith of Winona, Mo.
Graduates going to Troop H are:
Byron D. Hahn of Cameron, Mo.
Aaron M. Mapel of St. Joseph, Mo.
Graduates going to Troop I are:
Justin D. Morrison of Springfield, Mo.
Colby B. Townsend of St. Louis, Mo.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.