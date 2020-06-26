Murray State continues to move forward with preparations for fall semester

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University continues to move forward with a phased process to reopen for the fall 2020 semester.
You can click here to see the full Racer Restart plan.
The 12 “Racer Safe and Healthy” guidelines range from social distancing, utilizing Murray State’s on-site Health Services and use of personal protective equipment, among other recommendations by state and national guidelines and health professionals.
Both incoming and returning students are currently registering for fall classes. As announced earlier in the summer, the university will offer a combination of in-person, hybrid (mix of in-person and online) and online instruction while maintaining a new normal, traditional on-campus experience for students.
The university said incoming students continue to successfully complete summer orientation sessions, which began in May through a virtual platform. Remaining summer orientation sessions will take place virtually on July 7 and August 6.
Starting on July 13, the university plans to resume campus tours for prospective students and families, in compliance with health and safety guidelines. You can schedule a visit by clicking here, and you’re invited to take a virtual campus tour or schedule a one-on-one meeting with a Murray State staff members virtually through Zoom or by phone.
