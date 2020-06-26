KSP investigating deadly, fiery crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Hickory, Kentucky woman was killed in single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, June 24 in Graves County.
The crash happened near the 900 block of KY 849 W. around 2:50 p.m.
According to Kentucky State Police, Elizabeth D. Shelby, 21, was driving east when her Chevrolet HHR dropped off the right side of the road after crossing the intersection of Meridian Road.
The vehicle hit a tree and caught on fire.
The Graves County Coroner said Shelby died at the scene.
Eastbound traffic was shut down for approximately two and a half hours.
KSP is investigating the crash.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Graves County Coroner, Mayfield-Graves County EMS, and the Melber, Mayfield, North Graves and Viola Fire Departments.
