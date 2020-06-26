Jackson Co. courthouse to increase hours of operation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County courthouse will be increasing its hours of operation as the county moves into Phase 4.
A release from the Jackson County board chairman and sheriff stated it was in the best interest of the county employees and general public to increase the hours because of the reduction in the number of active COVID-19 cases.
Effective on Monday, June 29, the Jackson County courthouse will be open to the public for regular business hours: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Circuit Clerk’s Office will also be open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Face masks are required inside the courthouse.
The Jackson County Courts remain open. Most hearings are being conducted viz Zoom in a virtual courtroom. A limited number of essential and emergency hearings will continue to be conducted in-person during courthouse hours.
The Office of the Courts and the Office of the Circuit Clerk will be open via telephone during normal business hours.
