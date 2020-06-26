2 injured in shooting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people.
Officers were called to the 500 block of South Middle Street around midnight on Friday, June 26 to a report of shots fired.
On arrival, investigators found two victims with gunshot wounds.
Both were transported to an area hospital.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Police said they do not have any suspects in custody.
An investigation is underway.
At the scene, multiple officers could be seen searching and collecting evidence.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Cape Giradeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.