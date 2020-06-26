Illinois Dept. of Public Health expands newborn screening

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health will test every baby born in Illinois for spinal muscular atrophy starting on Monday, June 29.
Implementing SMA screening required IDPH to buy new equipment, develop new test methods, get Clinical Lab Improvement Amendments test validation and modify computer systems to provide laboratory results and help with follow up tracking.
SMA is a group of hereditary diseases that progressively destroys motor neurons, which are nerve cells in the brain stem and spinal cord that control essential activities such as speaking, walking, breathing and swallowing, leading to muscle weakness and atrophy.
When there are disruptions in the signals between motor neurons and muscles, the muscles gradually weaken and begin wasting away.
“Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a disease that robs people of physical strength, including the ability to walk, eat, or breathe,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “It is the number one genetic cause of death for infants. Early diagnosis of babies with SMA can lead to potentially life-saving interventions. By screening every baby born in Illinois, we hope to identify cases early so therapy can begin as soon as possible.”
SMA affects approximately 1 in 11,000 births. According to the health department, beginning therapy as early as possible is the only way to prevent this motor neuron loss. For babies identified through newborn screening, treatment should begin even before the infant shows symptoms of SMA.
Currently, IDPH said there are several FDA-approved treatments for SMA, and another six treatments are being tested in clinical trials.
