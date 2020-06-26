Illinois Dept. of Public Health expands newborn screening

“Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a disease that robs people of physical strength, including the ability to walk, eat, or breathe,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “It is the number one genetic cause of death for infants. Early diagnosis of babies with SMA can lead to potentially life-saving interventions. By screening every baby born in Illinois, we hope to identify cases early so therapy can begin as soon as possible.”