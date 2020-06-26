IDPH launch county-level risk map

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - IDPH has launched a county-level risk map on their website.
Counties are marked blue or orange.
Blue indicates that the county is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics.
Orange indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.
Counties are graded on eight metrics:
- New cases
- Test positivity
- COVID-like-illness (CLI) ED visits
- CLI admissions
- Clusters
- New deaths
- ICU availability
- Number of tests
Counties that do not meet the indicators, or marked orange, will not automatically revert to a previous phase.
The county-level risk indicators are a warning that a county could be headed the wrong direction and people should take additional steps to slow the spread of the virus.
As of June 26, all Illinois counties in the Heartland are blue.
