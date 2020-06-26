Heartland school restarts athletics

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Gideon High School is restarting voluntary summer athletics.
Gideon Superintendent James Breece said he’s happy to welcome back his student athletes. “We just now started voluntary summer workouts for volleyball and basketball.”
Breece said he’s asking their parents to commit to keeping all students healthy.
“It’s basically a waiver and in that waiver, it discusses to a parent what we want them to understand. That if a child has certain symptoms, we want them to keep them home,” he said.
They’ve changed a lot in practice. “We make sure that we explain that when they use the weight room, make sure that they spray all the equipment,” he said.
Jennifer Woodard’s son plays on the basketball team.
She agreed with the extra steps the school is taking. “I think they’re doing a really good job. They went over things with the boys. They’ve sent things home to parents,”
She said she’s glad her son is back on the court. “It’s getting them out the house, instead of sitting in front of video games. They love it,” she said.
Breece said he hopes the new protocols help them get prepare for classes to return this fall.
“It gives me a little insight as we go back to school for even physical education classes as I go in and watch them lift weight and what can we do better,” he said.
