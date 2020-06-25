First Alert Friday Forecast

Much higher humidity levels are on the menu for the next several days, along with a better chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms. Today still looks mainly dry, with only a small chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs should range from the upper 80s to low 90s, but higher dew points (above 70) will make for more uncomfortable conditions. It will be a bit breezier as well. Over the weekend it looks like we’ll have a better chance of one or two periods of showers and thunderstorms moving through from west to east…including a chance at some overnight activity. A few strong storms with strong wind gusts and heavy downpours look possible.