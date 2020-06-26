Farmers in Dogtooth Bend area affected by repeated flooding can soon apply for assistance

“The landowners of Dogtooth Bend have suffered economic and property losses due to repetitive flooding,” said Dale Shumaker, chairman of the Soil and Water Conservation District. ”We are pleased the Natural Resources Conservation Service and The Nature Conservancy recognize the need to act, and are providing this opportunity to not only offer support to those looking to move on from the difficulties of managing land in this flood zone, but are also taking a practical approach to restoring the landscape over the next several years.”