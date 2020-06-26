Farmers in Dogtooth Bend area affected by repeated flooding can soon apply for assistance

TAMMS, Ill. (KFVS) - Farmers and landowners in Dogtooth Bend who have repeatedly been affected by flooding will soon be eligible to apply for financial assistance.
Through a federal farm bill program offered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Services, a new public-private partnership will enable landowners to voluntarily enroll in wetland reserve easements while also keeping their land.
NRCS’s Wetland Reserve Enhancement Program allocated $14.36 million to enroll easement acres into its wetland easements, supporting landowners and farmers who want to phase out of crop production after repeated flooding.
The Nature Conservancy, a profit non-profit partner, contributed $583,000 to enable this program. A portion of the TNC contribution will create a new, full-time job through the Pulaski-Alexander Soil and Water Conservation District as it hires a staff person to help with the enrollment process.
“The landowners of Dogtooth Bend have suffered economic and property losses due to repetitive flooding,” said Dale Shumaker, chairman of the Soil and Water Conservation District. ”We are pleased the Natural Resources Conservation Service and The Nature Conservancy recognize the need to act, and are providing this opportunity to not only offer support to those looking to move on from the difficulties of managing land in this flood zone, but are also taking a practical approach to restoring the landscape over the next several years.”
State Conservationist Ivan Dozier said NRCS will open a 30-day application period for WREP, starting on August 17 and closing on September 17, 2020.
He said they will announce more details about how to apply in the coming weeks.
It is projected that over $25 million will be invested in wetland easement programs through this WREP partnership as well as through the NRCS’ emergency floodplain easement program over the life of the projects.
