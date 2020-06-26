1 dead, 1 injured after Graves Co. crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One teen died and another was injured in a Tuesday crash.
Kentucky State Police responded to the 3000 block of KY 849 E. west of KY 994 on Tuesday, June 23 around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash. They say dispatch received a call from a Smithland, Ky. 16 year old saying a vehicle ran off the road on KY 849 E.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a 2006 Jeep overturned at the bottom of a steep embankment.
Troopers said their initial investigation showed a 14 year old from Smithland was driving the Jeep was east on KY 849 E. For an unknown reason, it went off the right side of the road, down a steep embankment and overturned on its top. The Jeep hit several trees as it went down the embankment.
The 16-year-old passenger was injured, but was able to get out of the vehicle. The 14-year-old driver had to be removed from the Jeep by mechanical means, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Graves County coroner.
The 16 year old was airlifted from the scene to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital.
According to KSP, both teens were wearing their seat belts.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.