Carbondale welcomes its first marijuana dispensary to town

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -The first dispensary in the City of Carbondale has officially opened. Mayor Mike Henry helped take place in the ribbon cutting even Friday morning.
Mayor Henry wanted to be the first customers at the store he told me,
“I’m going to buy something this morning to prove I’m on board.” said Henry
Economic Development Director for the City of Carbondale, Steve Mitchell, is excited to have this business in the city.
“Dispensaries attract a lot of out of state customers. So, we really anticipate a lot of folks coming in from out of state, introduced to Carbondale and some of the great things Carbondale has to offer.” said Mitchell
He said he expects sales to be in the millions for Consume Cannabis Company.
“Estimating sales is a little tricky. I understand from the company they expect maybe 5 million dollars a year.” said Mitchell
Lori Ellis is the GM of Consume Cannabis. She is thrilled to open up in Carbondale. This plan has been in the works for a little while.
“We’re super excited, you know. We’ve been anticipating this for a long time. We got a nice trial run with recreational over at Consume Marion. We’ve just been excited for this day to come.” said Ellis
The facility is a recreational only stop for cannabis customers. Miller said Consume has been looking at Carbondale as a potential spot.
“They were already looking at Carbondale and we just worked with them to find a place and walk through some of the hurdles and some of the issues that any business would have coming to a new town.” said Mitchell
Miller also said new businesses in Carbondale is nice to have, especially with a growing industry.
“Brand new industry. That’s one of the most exciting things about this is. We’re at the ground level of a brand-new industry here in Carbondale.” said Miller
