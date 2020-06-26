Cape Girardeau municipal pool open to the public

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Bubble supervisor Robert Shanahan said welcoming the summer crowd to Cape Girardeau’s municipal pool means a whole new set of rules due to the pandemic.
“Right now, our capacity is at 100 people on a pool deck at one point, so that like 50 percent of our capacity,” Shanahan said.
Along with managing the crowds, Shanahan said his staff will have a new set of rules.
"We have a checklist that people will go make sure their cleaning and sanitizing the bathroom every 30 mins and spraying tubes down," he said.
River City Aquatics Coach Jason Cravins said he’s excited his team can be back in the water again.
“Many of our swimmers swim year round, and many of them have since they were very young! So to get three months when we really weren’t in the pool at all was a big change to their lifestyle,” he said.
And Cravins said his team must set some new rules to keep swimmers safe.
“We’re taking steps, we got a schedule that’s out of the ordinary, so we can stack and help control the number of swimmers that are in the pool at one time we space them out a little differently,” he said.
Shanahan said he expects big crowds, and not just from southeast Missouri.
"We've been getting a lot of calls that there's a lot of colleges closed in Illinois that's just wanting to get their swimmers in for the college season and they can't swim in the pools over there and in Kentucky," he said.
There’s a chance the municipal pool will expand its capacity levels, Shanahan said based on health guidelines over the next several weeks.
