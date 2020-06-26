Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 14 new positive cases of COVID-19

Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 14 new positive cases of COVID-19
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, June 26. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch | June 26, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 6:20 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 14 new positive cases of COVID-10 on Friday, June 26.

That brings the total number of cases to 175.

Of those positive cases, there were 126 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The Health Center said they are continuing to see increases in household contacts and work contacts, but the largest group was the 18-29 year olds. They said many of those are friends or have some connection to individuals that were contacts of the Lake of the Ozark cases.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, June 26.
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, June 26. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.