What you need to know June 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 25.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
There is a small chance for an isolated shower in western portions of southeast Missouri.
Friday will feel more humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s.
Shower and storm chances increase Friday afternoon.
Humidity and highs in the upper 80s continue through the weekend.
Scattered storms are also possible throughout Saturday and Sunday.
Chances for rain and storms stick around every day next week.
- Victor Grebing, 26, of Jackson, accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend is expected to be arraigned in a Cape Girardeau County court today.
- A man wanted in connection to his wife’s death investigation was arrested in Colorado.
- Police are investigating the theft of two motorcycles from Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City, Mo.
- A coronavirus resurgence is wiping out two months of progress in the U.S. and sending infections to dire new levels across the South and West.
- Disney is postponing the mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks.
- The Southern Illinois Miners announced it suspended the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Despite their rivalry, a Buffalo Bills fan donated a kidney to save New England Patriots fan.
- It was a golden celebration for a special Golden Retriever in Tennessee.
- The governor of South Dakota promises to protect Mount Rushmore as statues and monuments across the country have fallen at the hands of protesters.
