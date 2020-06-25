What you need to know June 25

What you need to know June 25
Lily pads are starting to bloom at Cape County Park North. (Source: CNews/Heather Collins)
By Marsha Heller | June 25, 2020 at 3:52 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 3:52 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 25.

First Alert Weather

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

There is a small chance for an isolated shower in western portions of southeast Missouri.

Friday will feel more humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s.

Shower and storm chances increase Friday afternoon.

Humidity and highs in the upper 80s continue through the weekend.

Scattered storms are also possible throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Chances for rain and storms stick around every day next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.