Turning hotter and more humid as we head into the weekend, also more active

Tonight will be mainly calm, with some clouds pushing into our southern counties by daybreak. Lows will only drop into the 60s. A few morning showers possible under the clouds in the southern half of the Heartland, but better scattered rain chances possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Many areas will remain dry. High will top out near 90s with feels like numbers in the lower to mid 90s. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely over the weekend, but not everyone will get wet. It stay hot and sticky as we head into next week.