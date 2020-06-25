Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 16 new recovered cases of COVID-19

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 16 new recovered cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, June 25. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | June 25, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 5:12 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 16 new recovered cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, June 25.

That brings the total number of recoveries to 197 in the region.

Southern Seven confirmed zero new positive cases of the virus. The total number of cases remains at 293.

Alexander County

  • 20 total cases
  • 13 recovered
  • 7 active

Hardin County

  • 1 total case
  • 1 recovered

Johnson County

  • 20 total cases
  • 17 recovered
  • 3 active

Massac County

  • 8 total cases
  • 7 recovered
  • 1 active

Pope County

  • 1 total case
  • 1 recovered

Pulaski County

  • 67 total cases
  • 49 recovered
  • 18 active

Union County

  • 176 total cases
  • 109 recovered
  • 49 active
  • 18 deaths

