Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 16 new recovered cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 16 new recovered cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, June 25.
That brings the total number of recoveries to 197 in the region.
Southern Seven confirmed zero new positive cases of the virus. The total number of cases remains at 293.
Alexander County
- 20 total cases
- 13 recovered
- 7 active
Hardin County
- 1 total case
- 1 recovered
Johnson County
- 20 total cases
- 17 recovered
- 3 active
Massac County
- 8 total cases
- 7 recovered
- 1 active
Pope County
- 1 total case
- 1 recovered
Pulaski County
- 67 total cases
- 49 recovered
- 18 active
Union County
- 176 total cases
- 109 recovered
- 49 active
- 18 deaths
