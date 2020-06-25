Southern Seven Health Dept.: Census materials delivered to nearly every household

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported that according to the U.S. Census Bureau, workers finished delivering 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires to households.
The houses are often in rural areas across the country.
Southern Seven reported that response rates in the lower seven counties they serve are rising steadily, with some counties edging close to numbers they reported at the end of the 2010 census.
According to S7HD, meeting those previous numbers is not enough.
“In 2010, roughly 60% of those living in the Southern Seven region returned their census,” said Shawnna Rhine, Community Outreach coordinator for Southern Seven. “This resulted in over 12.5 million dollars lost for the region over the last 10 years. Currently, about 49% of households in the lower seven counties have returned their Census. Everyone must do their part to make sure their family and friends are counted.”
The U.S. Census Bureau urged households to respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire, responding online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 using the provided Census ID.
If you misplaced or did not receive your Census ID, you can give your physical address.
Census workers dropped off materials at the front doors of roughly 6.8 million households nationwide, including Puerto Rico.
They began delivering materials on March 15 but suspended delivery on March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers resumed delivery on May 4.
As of June 18, 61.5 percent of households responded to the census.
Households that do not respond to the invitation will be visited by a census taker during the Nonresponse Follow-up Operation.
If your household has not received an invitation in the mail or at your door, you can respond online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020. You can also contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or by visiting southern7.org for more information.
