Silver Advisory issued for 66-year-old St. Charles County, Mo. man

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert was issued for a missing 66-year-old man.
The St. Charles County Police Department issued the alert for Michael Wanger, 66, who was last seen in the 200 block of Fox Trotter Dr. in O’Fallon around 1:30 p.m. on June 24. They say he left his home to go to a local fast food restaurant and has not been contacted since.
Wanger is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He was reportedly wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans. He does have a goatee.
According to police, he has dementia and diabetes.
His vehicle is described as a dark blue 2003 Dodge Dakota with no plates. It was last seen at 576 Fox Trotter Dr. in O’Fallon.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately dial 911 to contact their local law enforcement agency or call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.
