Selection process continues for Shawnee Community College president

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The process to find the next Shawnee Community College president moves forward.
The timeline for the search was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the committee continued their work of reviewing each candidate for the open position.
The members recently submitted their top six candidate choices from the pool of 66 total applicants, to a consultant helping with the selection process adding feedback for the committee to consider.
The committee met by telephone on June 9 and reviewed the submissions, and shared their thoughts on the candidates offering considerable feedback. The committee discussion resulted in the selection of five candidates from the submissions and recommended four additional applicants for consideration.
“The Committee recommended that the College Board give strong consideration to interviewing all nine of the candidates once their continued interest is verified,” said Committee Chairman Steve Heisner.
The Shawnee College Board of Trustees met in a special meeting on Monday, June 15, and affirmed the list of nine candidates that were recommended.
The next step in the process will be for the consultant to contact each of the candidates to confirm if they still have an interest in remaining a part of the process. After completing the confirmation, the remaining candidate list will be prepared for public disclosure.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.