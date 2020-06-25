Police: Missing, suicidal Chicago teen got off train in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The police department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and suicidal Chicago teen.
Police say Rakim J. Verner, 18, left Chicago on an Amtrak train on June 23 and sent a suicidal text message to his parents. He arrived in Carbondale on June 23 and was last seen walking southbound along Route 51 past Southern Illinois University.
Rakim was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes and eye glasses. He was carrying a sling bag over his back.
If you see Rakim Verner or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
