PGA Tour adjusts protocols as result of positive coronavirus tests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- There have been seven coronavirus cases on the PGA tour after more than 2,500 tests, as of June 24, 2020. According to Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour Commissioner, those numbers are pretty good given the current circumstances of cases increasing across the country. He said the tour is still working on ways to make sure it’s taking all precautions so they don’t have to cancel the rest of the season.
“It’s like the game itself. You have to always go back and look at work with your instructor, in our case look at the manual,” Monahan said. “In our case properly social distance. If everyone when they’re in sight is wearing a mask and doing all the things we outlined from the onset. We continue to stay true to what we set, we feel like we’re going to be in a position to sustain our return.”
Monahan said one adjustment they made for the Travelers Championship was bringing fitness trailers on site so players aren’t leaving the course. He also said they are going to continue testing every other day so they aren’t taking away resources from local health departments. He added the Tour is still planning on having fans in attendance if it meets all health and safety guidelines from local and state governments and that starts with the Memorial Tournament.
