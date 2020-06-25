Pemiscot County authorities search for missing man

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo (KAIT) -The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Clearinghouse are searching for a missing man, last seen on June 3.
According to a poster from law enforcement, Marc Randall Fullerton was last seen in Pemiscot County wearing only black shorts. He has skull ring tattoos and full-length skull on both arms and recently had all of his teeth pulled out.
Fullerton is 35 years old, has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′11″ and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Fullerton’s whereabouts can call Captain Michael Coleman at the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101, the missing person clearinghouse at 866-362-6422 or their local law enforcement agency.
