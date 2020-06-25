Paducah man arrested in connection to shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Wednesday evening.
Charles E. Lincoln, 29, was arrested early on Thursday morning, June 25. He is facing charges of second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Police say a woman was shot during an argument at North 11th and Harrison streets on Wednesday evening, June 24. They were called to the scene just after 8 p.m.
According to police, the victim stated she was arguing with Lincoln outside her home, when he went to his truck and got a handgun.
She said Lincoln fired the gun at her as she ducked, and the bullet grazed the back of her head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for the injury to the back of her head.
Police said three witnesses to the incident corroborated her statement.
Lincoln’s mother brought him to McCracken County Regional Jail to turn himself in.
Police say the car was impounded and a search warrant was served on Thursday morning.
Officers said they found a gun believed to have been used in the shooting in the car. Ammunition that matched the caliber of a shell casing was found at the scene.
