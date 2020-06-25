One dies in Williamson Co. rollover crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person has died in a Williamson County rollover crash.
A green Dodge Durango was traveling north on Paulton Road approaching Illinois Route 13 when a white Freightliner Box Truck was traveling west on Illinois Route 13.
The Durango failed to stop and crossed the east bound lanes of Illinois Route 13 and entered the west bound lanes, striking the Box Truck in the driver’s door.
The Box Truck rolled over onto its side, the driver of the Durango was fatally injured.
No one else was hurt.
The road was closed for around 3 hours during the crash investigation.
