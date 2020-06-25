New online system in Ky. will help complete child abuse, neglect checks faster

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A new online system will help child care providers and schools process staff background checks faster.
The Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, an agency of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, launched its Child Abuse/Neglect Payment and Verification online portal.
The portal allows users to request a check of the CAN Registry electronically instead of via paper forms.
DCBS no longer will accept paper forms after July 31. Beginning Aug. 1, all CAN Registry checks must be submitted through the online system.
CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander said the change makes the hiring process faster for providers and helps DCBS staff save time. It also updates administrative practices during the novel coronavirus 2019 pandemic.
“Our modernization of the CAN registry check is a win for everyone. Our staff will spend less time on paperwork and more time actually completing these checks and serving clients,” he said. “This change also protects customers from possible spread of COVID-19 with paperless and contactless submissions. The bottom line is that these background checks help keep children safe.”
The program and user instructions are on the Kentucky Online Gateway. DCBS said it also sent instructions to child care providers.
Staff and volunteers at Kentucky child care providers, child caring agencies or public schools are required to have a clean background check on the Kentucky CAN Registry and registries from any other states of residence. DCBS performs these checks for $10 each.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.